Schumer Says Giuliani Has An ‘Obligation’ To Testify After His Associates’ Arrest

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ - NOVEMBER 20: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani talk to each other as they exit the clubhouse following their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey.
By
|
October 10, 2019 2:42 pm
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday declared that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani must testify in front of Congress after two associates involved in his Ukraine-Joe Biden scheme were arrested.

During a press conference in New York, Schumer addressed the “very troubling” criminal indictment of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were both charged with campaign finance violations.

“Giuliani’s been involved up to his neck in this entire mess,” the Democratic senator said. “He has an obligation to testify under oat so he can be asked questions and so this can come to light.”

Schumer’s comments echoed his response to Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) invitation on Tuesday for Giuliani to testify on his (debunked) claims about Ukraine and Biden.

“We welcome Mr. Giuliani testifying,” Schumer tweeted. “Given the apparent depth of his involvement in the president’s effort to convince foreign governments to investigate a political rival, he must testify under oath.”

Senate Democrats on the Judiciary Committee, such as Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA), also expressed an eagerness to question Giuliani, a key witness in the House’s impeachment probe into President Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Ukraine into digging up dirt on Biden.

Giuliani told CNN he “might” be able to take up Graham’s offer to testify in front of the Senate “without discussing privileged information.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
