Latest
8 mins ago
Jobs Report: Economy Added Fewer Jobs Than Expected In August
30 mins ago
Boris Johnson’s Great Balancing Act
on April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC.
43 mins ago
Trump Met With Manchin On Guns, Still No Clear Commitment

Howard Schultz Decides Against A Third-Party Bid

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Howard Schultz, the billionaire former Starbucks CEO, speaks at a Barnes and Noble bookstore about his new book "From the Ground Up" on January 28, 2019 in New York City. Schultz said... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Howard Schultz, the billionaire former Starbucks CEO, speaks at a Barnes and Noble bookstore about his new book "From the Ground Up" on January 28, 2019 in New York City. Schultz said on Sunday in a "60 Minutes" interview that he is considering running for president in 2020 as a centrist independent. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 6, 2019 7:57 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, emerging with a lengthy statement after largely dropping out of the public eye, is declaring once and for all that he has ruled out an Independent bid for President.

“Not enough people today are willing to consider backing an independent candidate because they fear doing so might lead to re-electing a uniquely dangerous incumbent president,” he said Friday. “There is considerable concern that four more years of a Trump administration pose a graver threat to our democracy than four more years of political dysfunction.”

He also cited the increasing polarity of the political discourse, the logistics of the nomination process and his back pain as additional reasons he opted out of the bid.

“The money that I was prepared to commit to a presidential campaign will instead be used to invest in people, organizations and ideas that promote honesty, civility and results in our politics, and that move the country beyond two-party gridlock,” the billionaire added. “Common-sense policies and initiatives that can help address widening inequality at home, while strengthening America’s standing in the world, will be a priority.”

Schultz’s floating of a third-party run catalyzed widespread backlash from Democrats terrified that his bid would siphon votes off of the eventual Democratic nominee, becoming a boon to President Donald Trump’s candidacy.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: