Schiff Says Whistleblower’s ‘Unfiltered Testimony’ Will Be Held ‘Very Soon’

September 29, 2019 5:53 pm
House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff confirmed on Sunday that his committee had made an agreement with the whistleblower at the heart of President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal to hold a hearing.

“Have you reached an agreement yet with the whistleblower and his or her attorneys about coming before the committee and providing the information firsthand?” asked “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos.

“Yes, we have,” Schiff responded. “And as [Director of National Intelligence] Maguire promised during the hearing, that whistleblower will be allowed to come in and come in without a minder from the Justice Department or from the White House to tell the whistleblower what they can and cannot say. We’ll get the unfiltered testimony of that whistleblower.”

The Democratic lawmaker told Stephanopoulos that his committee plans hold the whistleblower’s hearing “very soon.”

“You know, it will depend probably more on how quickly the director of National Intelligence can complete the security clearance process for the whistleblower’s lawyers, but we’re ready to hear from the whistleblower as soon as that is done,” Schiff said. “And we’ll keep obviously riding shotgun to make sure the acting director doesn’t delay in that clearance process.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
