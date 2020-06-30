Latest
UNITED STATES - JUNE 09: Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., arrives for the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing titled “Evaluating the Federal Government’s Procurement and Distribution Strategies in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic,” in Dirksen Building on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
33 mins ago
GOP Senator Reiterates Call On Masks: ‘I’ve Suggested The President Wear A Mask’
1 hour ago
These Optimistic COVID-19 ‘Reopening’ Takes Didn’t Age Well
1 hour ago
SD Gov Says Attendees At Trump’s Mount Rushmore Event ‘Won’t Be Social Distancing’

Schiff: Trump ‘Affinity’ For Russia Amid Bounty Scheme Poses National Security Threat

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 10: Chairman of House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol December 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. Chairman of House Judiciary Com... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 10: Chairman of House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol December 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. Chairman of House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) announced that the House Judiciary Committee is introducing two articles on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for the next steps in the House impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 30, 2020 11:47 a.m.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on Tuesday that President Trump’s claims that he was not briefed on the Russian scheme to target and kill American and coalition forces in Afghanistan are inexcusable. Schiff added that Trump’s “affinity” for Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to pose a national security threat.

“There may be a reluctance to brief the President on things he doesn’t want to hear and that may be more true with respect to Putin and Putin’s Russia than with respect to any other subject matter,” Schiff said in a press conference Tuesday. “Many of us do not understand his affinity for that autocratic ruler who means our nation ill.”

The White House has repeatedly denied that Trump was ever personally briefed on the Russian bounty intelligence, as the President swore ignorance on the matter in tweets on Sunday. Trump initially claimed that he had not been briefed, and then that the findings, which were first publicly reported by The New York Times, were not “credible.”

Schiff rebuked Trump for his unwillingness to come forward amid public allegations that Russian operatives are putting a bounty on the heads of American troops. “His responsibility as commander-in-chief is to protect our troops,” Schiff said.

The congressman’s remarks follow growing evidence that Trump was briefed in writing in late February regarding a Russian bounty plot to reward Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan.

The Kremlin has denied the veracity of the allegations calling them “lies,” according to “PBS News Hour.”

Schiff also announced that he had requested intelligence agencies to brief his committee on the issue. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made similar requests for a congressional briefing on the bounty plot on Monday.

The alleged Russian bribery scheme would suggest Russia’s burgeoning ties with the Taliban, an assessment made in 2018 by then-U.S. Commander Gen. John Nicholson.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30