Schiff: Kupperman’s Delay Tactics ‘May Warrant A Contempt Proceeding’

House Intel Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Monday morning that former top aide to John Bolton Charles Kupperman’s delay of his testimony “may warrant a contempt proceeding.”

“Dr. Kupperman had testimony we believe would corroborate the allegations of misconduct that other witnesses have made, but we move forward and we will obviously consider as we inform Dr. Kupperman’s counsel his failure to appear as evidence that may warrant a contempt proceeding against him,” Schiff said.

Kupperman’s lawyer filed a lawsuit in D.C. District Court Friday asking a judge to decide if the subpoena is “valid” under House rules and whether Kupperman is covered under the White House’s claims of immunity. The former NSA deputy has decided not to testify until the judge mades a decision.