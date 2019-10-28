Latest
Schiff: Kupperman’s Delay Tactics ‘May Warrant A Contempt Proceeding’

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
October 28, 2019 10:32 am
House Intel Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Monday morning that former top aide to John Bolton Charles Kupperman’s delay of his testimony “may warrant a contempt proceeding.”

“Dr. Kupperman had testimony we believe would corroborate the allegations of misconduct that other witnesses have made, but we move forward and we will obviously consider as we inform Dr. Kupperman’s counsel his failure to appear as evidence that may warrant a contempt proceeding against him,” Schiff said.

Kupperman’s lawyer filed a lawsuit in D.C. District Court Friday asking a judge to decide if the subpoena is “valid” under House rules and whether Kupperman is covered under the White House’s claims of immunity. The former NSA deputy has decided not to testify until the judge mades a decision.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
