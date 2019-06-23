Schiff Blames Trump For ‘Lead-Up’ To Escalation With Iran

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Sunday took President Donald Trump to task for pulling out of the Iran nuclear agreement, a move which Schiff said resulted in the rising tensions with Tehran.

When Trump decided not to authorize a retaliatory strike against Iran after it shot down an unmanned U.S. drone, Democrats drew a breath of relief.

Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, also applauded the move but wasn’t about to give Trump too much credit for it.

“We increased sanctions, we did everything we could to deprive Iran of any economic benefit of staying in the deal,” Schiff told “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper. “And now the vice president and others express surprise that Iran may leave the deal and go back to enriching. It would be surprising if they didn’t.”

“So yes, the President made the right last minute decision, but frankly the lead-up to that over the last two years has been disastrous,” Schiff said.

