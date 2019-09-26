Latest
during the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Charlotte Convention Center on January 19, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
18 mins ago
Vermont’s GOP Governor Says He Supports Trump Impeachment Inquiry
on January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
42 mins ago
Former DNI Clapper Impressed By Quality Of Whistleblower Complaint
3 hours ago
Giuliani Claims He Kept Texts From State Dept. To ‘Protect’ Himself

Schiff: Intel IG Is Completely Stymied By OLC Opinion Protecting Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before the House Select Committee on Intelligence in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill September 26, 20... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before the House Select Committee on Intelligence in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill September 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee questioned Maguire about a recent whistleblower complaint reportedly based on U.S. President Donald Trump pressuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate leading Democrats as “a favor” to him during a recent phone conversation. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 26, 2019 12:45 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Thanks to a Justice Department opinion, the intelligence community’s inspector general does not believe he has jurisdiction over the whistleblower’s complaint that’s thrown the House into an impeachment investigation, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Thursday.

Rather, because the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel deemed the President not to be a part of the intelligence community, he is above investigation from the inspector general, Schiff suggested during testimony from Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

“Because it involves the President, it does not involve the intelligence community,” Schiff told Maguire, recounting the inspector general’s apparent conclusion about the effect of the OLC opinion.

“The effect of that is the inspector general has told us that he no longer has jurisdiction to investigate,” Schiff said. “By the logic of that opinion, nor does any other inspector general.”

Congress was only made aware of the complaint because the intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson alerted lawmakers that Maguire was withholding it. 

It was not immediately clear how Schiff was aware of the IG’s position on his jurisdictional powers in light of the OLC opinion. Atkinson has not publicly said that he believes the OLC opinion deprives him of jurisdiction in the matter.

Combined with the “breathtaking speed” of the Justice Department’s decision that Trump had not broken any laws based on a memorandum of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Schiff said only Congress could investigate the whistleblower’s complaint.

After further prodding from Schiff, Maguire acknowledged that the matter was in Congress’ hands.

“Chairman, the horse has left the barn,” he said.

“You have all of the information. You have the whistleblower complaint. You have the letter from the ICIG, you have the office of legal counsel opinion, and you have the transcripts from the President. I feel confident that there’s going to be an investigation.”

Any potential investigation, he added, “is a matter to be determined by the chair and this committee.”

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: