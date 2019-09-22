Schiff Says Impeaching Trump May Be The ‘Only Remedy’ If Ukraine Allegations Are True

Latest
September 22, 2019 2:30 pm
House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) inched closer to the possibility of impeaching President Donald Trump on Sunday following the Wall Street Journal’s report that Trump had pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden eight times in July–around when his administration decided to withhold $250 million in aid.

Schiff told CNN’s “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper that impeachment is “a remedy of last resort, not first resort”

“But if the President is essentially withholding military aid, at the same time that he is trying to browbeat a foreign leader into doing something illicit, that is, providing dirt on his opponent during a presidential campaign, then that may be the only remedy that is co-equal to the evil that that conduct represents,” he said.

Schiff also said that Trump’s alleged conduct is “pushing” Democrats “down this road.”

“I have spoken with a number of my colleagues over the last week, and this seems different in kind,” Schiff said. “And we may very well have crossed the Rubicon here.”

The House Intelligence Committee is currently investigating an intelligence community whistleblower’s complaint to the Intelligence Community inspector general, which reportedly involves Trump’s call to the Ukrainian president.

Cristina Cabrera
