Latest
29 mins ago
Reports: Acting Navy Sec Offers To Resign After Railing Against Fired Captain
53 mins ago
Rand Paul Volunteers At Local Hospital After Recovering From COVID-19
2 hours ago
Report: Esper Told Acting Navy Secretary To Apologize To Fired Captain

Schiff Demands Grenell Explain Unauthorized Intel Community Overhaul

In this screenshot taken from a Senate Television webcast, House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the Senate on January 23, 2020. (Ph... In this screenshot taken from a Senate Television webcast, House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the Senate on January 23, 2020. (Photo by Senate Television via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 7, 2020 3:40 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, urged President Trump’s top intelligence official to explain his undermining of “critical intelligence functions” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a four-page letter to acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, Schiff wrote that he is concerned about Grenell’s implementation of organizational and personnel changes at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence without consulting and seeking authorization from Congress.

“This effort appears to be proceeding despite the coronavirus pandemic and amid indications, exemplified by a March 10 briefing to Members of Congress, of political interference in the production and dissemination of intelligence,” Schiff wrote.

Schiff added that Grenell’s overhaul calls into question both his commitment to ensuring that the Intelligence Community’s (IC) work “is not inappropriately influenced by political considerations” and that the IC “will continue to speak truth to power.”

Schiff went on to point out that Trump did not nominate Grenell for confirmation as permanent DNI, before arguing that it would be “inappropriate” to pursue any additional changes to ODNI during his temporary tenure.

Schiff particularly raised issue with the firing of former IC inspector general Michael Atkinson, who alerted Congress to the anonymous whistleblower complaint that led to Trump’s impeachment, before demanding that Grenell provide a written certification to his committee about his management of IC by April 16.

Grenell slammed Schiff’s letter shortly after its release in a Tuesday afternoon tweet.

Read Schiff’s letter below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: