Schiff: ‘Worst Lawyer’ Giuliani ‘Continues To Make The Case’ For Impeachment

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) found time to poke fun at Rudy Giuliani as the House inches closer to impeaching President Trump.

During an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Monday night, Schiff tore into Giuliani by calling the President’s personal lawyer “perhaps the worst lawyer that anyone could have” after Meyers asked him if he thought “Trump is a worse client, or Rudy Giuliani is a worse lawyer.”

Schiff then said that Giuliani “continues to make the case” for impeachment amid his admission in a New Yorker report that he wanted to oust U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch because he believed she was standing in the way of “the investigations.”

“It was just another full-throated confession,” Schiff told Meyers. “I don’t know what kind of malpractice that is, but nonetheless, on a serious note… [Giuliani] continues to make the case for his own removal.”

Despite Meyers pointing out that Trump’s ouster is “very unlikely,” Schiff insisted that the impeachment proceedings were still worthwhile even as he was initially “reluctant to go down this road,” citing the President’s now-infamous July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was an effort to dig up dirt against his political rivals.

“That said to me, this President believes he’s above the law, accountable to no one, can’t be indicted,” Schiff said. “He is utterly beyond accountability. That is too dangerous a situation to go unchallenged.”

Watch Schiff on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” below: