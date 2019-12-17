Latest
KIEV, UKRAINE - 2019/11/27: The logo of Naftogaz, state-owned national oil and Gas Company of Ukraine, is seen on a plate at the entrance to the main office in Kiev.
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 5: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to his office following the weekly Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on November 5, 2019 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Schiff: ‘Worst Lawyer’ Giuliani ‘Continues To Make The Case’ For Impeachment

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 03: Chairman of U.S. House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on the Trump impeachment inquiry December 3, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
By
|
December 17, 2019 11:27 a.m.
House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) found time to poke fun at Rudy Giuliani as the House inches closer to impeaching President Trump.

During an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Monday night, Schiff tore into Giuliani by calling the President’s personal lawyer “perhaps the worst lawyer that anyone could have” after Meyers asked him if he thought “Trump is a worse client, or Rudy Giuliani is a worse lawyer.”

Schiff then said that Giuliani “continues to make the case” for impeachment amid his admission in a New Yorker report that he wanted to oust U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch because he believed she was standing in the way of “the investigations.”

“It was just another full-throated confession,” Schiff told Meyers. “I don’t know what kind of malpractice that is, but nonetheless, on a serious note… [Giuliani] continues to make the case for his own removal.”

Despite Meyers pointing out that Trump’s ouster is “very unlikely,” Schiff insisted that the impeachment proceedings were still worthwhile even as he was initially “reluctant to go down this road,” citing the President’s now-infamous July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was an effort to dig up dirt against his political rivals.

“That said to me, this President believes he’s above the law, accountable to no one, can’t be indicted,” Schiff said. “He is utterly beyond accountability. That is too dangerous a situation to go unchallenged.”

Watch Schiff on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
