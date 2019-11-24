Latest
Schiff Doesn't Rule Out More Hearings But Says Evidence To Impeach Is 'Overwhelming'

Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during the impeachment inquiry before the House Intelligence Committee on November 13, 2019. (Photo by Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
November 24, 2019 11:25 a.m.
House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) indicated that the case to impeach President Donald Trump is already strong enough to the point where additional hearings may not be necessary on Sunday.

“Are there going to be any more hearings, any more witnesses, or are you done?” asked CNN’s “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper.

“We don’t foreclose the possibility of more depositions, more hearings,” Schiff replied. “We are in the process of getting more documents all the time. So that investigative work is going to go on.”

But impeachment investigators aren’t going to let Trump and other administration officials hold up the process with their refusal to testify, the Democratic lawmaker added.

“We’re not willing to go down that road,” he continued. “And what’s more, the evidence is already overwhelming.”

Last week saw the conclusion of all the public testimonies of witnesses who have cooperated with the investigation. The hearings, particularly that of Ambassador Gordon Sondland, confirmed there was a quid pro quo between Trump and Ukraine when Trump withheld nearly $400 million in military aid while asking the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation into Joe Biden.

“It’s really not contested what the President did,” Schiff said.

Watch Schiff below:

