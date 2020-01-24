Schiff Declares ‘If Right Doesn’t Matter, We’re Lost. If Truth Doesn’t Matter, We’re Lost.’

Late Thursday, House impeachment manager Adam Schiff (D-CA) made a powerful case for President Donald Trump’s removal in the managers’ final presentation of the night in the Senate impeachment trial.

As Schiff wrapped up his speech, he warned the senators that Trump could not be trusted to put the nation’s interests above his own, which makes the President “dangerous to this country.”

“You know you can’t count on him,” the Democrat said. “None of us can.”

Schiff cited impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s declaration that he was doing what’s right by testifying against Trump because “right matters” in the U.S.

“If right doesn’t matter, we’re lost,” the Schiff said. “If truth doesn’t matter, we’re lost.”

Schiff warned that acquitting Trump would give the President license for future wrongdoing and imperil the U.S.

“This is why, if you find him guilty, you must find that he should be removed, because right matters,” he concluded. “Because right matters, and the truth matters. Otherwise we are lost.”