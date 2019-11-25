Schiff: House Intel Preparing To Hand Off Impeachment To Judiciary Committee

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Monday that his committee was preparing to hand off the impeachment proceedings to the House Judiciary Committee.

In a “Dear Colleague” letter sent to House Democrats, Schiff said that his and the other committees that have been leading the impeachment probe are currently assembling a report that will be sent to the Judiciary Committee “soon” after the Thanksgiving recess.

He indicated that, while the committees may continue to investigate the Ukraine matter, they were not going to wait for more evidence to be produced before moving to the next steps.

“[W]hile we will continue with our investigative work and do not foreclose the possibility of further depositions or hearings, we will not allow the President or others to drag this out for months on end in the courts,” Schiff said. “The President has accepted or enlisted foreign nations to interfere in our upcoming elections, including the next one; this is an urgent matter that cannot wait if we are to protect the nation’s security and the integrity of our elections.”

The letter comes after reports that Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, was wiling to testify for the committees and had provided for the committees photographs, audio and photographs. Additionally, other administration officials, including ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton, have signaled that they have testimony that could be of interest to committee, but would only comply with subpoenas once a court ordered them to do so.

Schiff’s letter did not explicitly reference Parnas’ or the others ‘offerings, but said that the committees were “open to the possibility that further evidence will come to light, whether in the form of witnesses who provide testimony or documents that become available.”

“If other witnesses seek to show the same patriotism and courage of their colleagues and deputies and decide to obey their duty to the country over fealty to the President, we are prepared to hear from them. We will follow up on any additional evidence, even as we proceed with the preparation of our report,” Schiff said.

Read the full letter below: