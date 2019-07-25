Schiff Says 2020 Election Is The ‘Only Way’ Trump Gets Removed From Office

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Thursday poured cold water on the idea of impeaching President Donald Trump in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s hearings.

Like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Schiff said he still isn’t convinced that it’s the right time to start impeachment proceedings.

“Can we make the case to the country and does the country benefit going through an impeachment if it’s going to be unsuccessful? And we know in the Senate, at least, it would be unsuccessful,” Schiff told CNN reporter John Berman.

“So I’m not there yet but I’m keeping an open mind and I may get there,” he continued.

The Intelligence Committee chair said that the upcoming 2020 election is “unquestionably the only way [Trump] gets removed from office” and that Democrats “need to be realistic.”

“The only way he’s leaving office, at least at this point, is by being voted out,” Schiff said.

Watch Schiff below: