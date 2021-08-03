Scene ‘Secure’ After Shooting Outside Pentagon, Police Say

Latest
By
|
August 3, 2021 12:39 p.m.

The scene is “secure” after a shooting outside the Pentagon, authorities said Tuesday. 

News of a shooting at the Pentagon came Tuesday morning, when employees at the Arlington, Virginia Defense Department building were instructed to shelter in place. A Defense Department spokesperson told Politico and The New York Times that there had been a “shooting incident” near a bus platform just outside the Pentagon. It’s unclear how many shots were fired, and by whom.

“The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center,” the Pentagon’s security body, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, tweeted

Just before noon, the PFPA said the scene was secure.

“It is still an active crime scene,” the agency added. “We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City.” 

In another tweet, the PFPA said the Pentagon had lifted the lockdown and reopened.

Details on the shooting are slim: A PFPA spokesperson pointed TPM to the agency’s tweets and did not comment further. 

Politico, citing an unnamed PFPA official, reported that a gunman was shot by a Pentagon police officer and that one other officer was injured and was being transported to seek medical attention. 

The Pentagon Transit Center is just feet from the building itself. Video shot from nearby showed law enforcement responding to the scene.

In 2010, a gunman shot and injured two Pentagon police officers before being shot and killed by law enforcement responding to the scene. 

Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM's New York office.
