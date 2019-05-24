Scarborough Says People Close To Trump Worry He’s ‘Pre-Dementia’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Friday that people close to the President have told him that they worry he’s “pre-dementia.”

“The people closest to him told us that they feared that he was in mental decline,” Scarborough said. “People very close to him told us that he feared he was pre-dementia, that he had changed. You watch Donald Trump in the late 1980s, even in the 90s, you watch him now, he is completely changed.”

He contrasted him with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who he sees as mentally acute.

Mika Brzezinski cut in: “sharp as a tack.”

Scarborough on Trump/Pelosi mental fitness pic.twitter.com/C9WlqipFCi — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 24, 2019

Trump and Pelosi have been escalating their attacks on each other’s mental fitness in recent days after an infrastructure meeting imploded Thursday.