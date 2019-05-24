Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) leaves after the committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for not providing an un-redacted copy of special prosecutor Robert Mueller's report in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill May 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. Just before Wednesday's hearing President Donald Trump announced that he will invoke executive privilege over all the materials Nadler subpoenaed, including the Mueller report and its underlying evidence. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
15 mins ago
Nadler: Mueller Wants To Testify Privately, Provide Transcripts
21 mins ago
UK’s Theresa May Admits Defeat, Will Step Down As Prime Minister In June
36 mins ago
Pelosi Sparked This Fight With Trump As Part Of Her Impeachment Strategy
news

Scarborough Says People Close To Trump Worry He’s ‘Pre-Dementia’

By
May 24, 2019 8:24 am

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Friday that people close to the President have told him that they worry he’s “pre-dementia.”

“The people closest to him told us that they feared that he was in mental decline,” Scarborough said. “People very close to him told us that he feared he was pre-dementia, that he had changed. You watch Donald Trump in the late 1980s, even in the 90s, you watch him now, he is completely changed.”

He contrasted him with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who he sees as mentally acute.

Mika Brzezinski cut in: “sharp as a tack.”

Trump and Pelosi have been escalating their attacks on each other’s mental fitness in recent days after an infrastructure meeting imploded Thursday.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: