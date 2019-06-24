Scarborough Tells ‘Devout Christian’ Pence He Needs To Reread The Bible

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough was particularly appalled by a member of the Trump administration on Monday morning.

While he’s become a vocal critic of key members of Trump’s White House, Scarborough tore into Vice President Mike Pence over Pence’s remarks to CNN’s Jake Tapper over the weekend about the conditions at youth immigrant detention centers, particularly at the U.S.-Mexico border. Scarborough raised Pence’s self-professed Christian faith and suggested the vice president needed to reread some key parts of the New Testament.

“Mike Pence is lying about children living in torturous positions right there. Mike Pence, who claims to be a Christian, a devout Christian — I’m sure he is, but he uses it as a political badge of honor. Mike should read the gospels again and see what Jesus says about the treatment of little children. You can start at Luke 17:2,” Scarborough said. “You have got to explain to us what does the administration think they are gaining by allowing children to walk around with lice and walk around without diapers and 8-year-olds having to take care of 2 or 3-year-olds? What does the administration think it gains?”

Scarborough suggests Pence should reread the Gospels pic.twitter.com/nGyDLMups1 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 24, 2019

During Pence’s interview with Tapper over the weekend, the CNN host brought up a New Yorker magazine report about the inhumane conditions at a detention center in El Paso, Texas and played a clip of a Trump administration attorney arguing in court recently that it shouldn’t be responsible for providing basic toiletries to children in custody.

“Aren’t toothbrushes and blanket and medicine, basic conditions for kids, aren’t they a part of how the United States of America, the Trump administration treats children?” Tapper asked.

“Well of course they are, Jake,” Pence said, as he cast blame on Congress and suggested the payment for these items was part of the “appropriations process” for handling the influx of migrants at the border.