Scarborough Unimpressed By Paul Ryan Swipes At Trump In Retirement

While former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) offered some biting critiques of President Trump in the new book “American Carnage,” “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough is unimpressed.

Arguing that Ryan approached his relationship with Trump poorly, Scarborough said Friday that Ryan should’ve spoken out sooner.

“If you’re Paul Ryan you fight your entire life for free trade and you’re caving to a guy who’s a Herbert Hoover protectionist, you fight your entire life to stand up to Russia and you’re caving to a guy who kowtows to an ex-KGB agent, who is running an autocracy in (Russia),” Scarborough said Friday. “So how did Paul Ryan justify everything that he overlooked?”

Trump levied insults at Ryan late Thursday evening after reports surfaced that Ryan criticized Trump’s infidelity and knowledge of how the government works.