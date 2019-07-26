Scarborough Tears Into ‘Moscow Mitch’ For Blocking Election Security Vote

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough berated Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Friday morning for his efforts to block election security legislation in the Senate this week, just hours after the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee released a report outlining Russia’s cyber attacks on states in 2016.

“How can ‘Moscow Mitch’ so willingly turn a blind eye not only this year to what his Republican chairman of the Intel Committee is saying, to what Robert Mueller is saying what, the FBI director is saying, what the DNI is saying, to what the CIA is saying, to what the United States military intel community is saying. How can ‘Moscow Mitch’ keep denying that Vladimir Putin continues to try to subvert American democracy?” Scarborough said, after suggesting that perhaps McConnell had a conflict of interest related to Russian investment in his home state.

“Seriously, he is — he is aiding and abetting Vladimir Putin’s ongoing attempts to subvert American democracy, according to the Republican FBI, CIA, DNI, Intel Committee, all Republicans are all saying Russia is subverting American democracy and ‘Moscow Mitch’ won’t let the Senate take a vote on it. That is un-American,” Scarborough yelled.

McConnell blocked a vote on bills meant to beef up election security ahead of 2020, arguing the bills were too partisan for Republicans to support.