news 2020 Elections

Scarborough Issues Warning To Trump 2020 Donors ‘Funding’ White Supremacy

By
August 5, 2019 9:38 am
“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough issued a damning warning to donors to President Trump’s reelection campaign on Monday morning following a bloody weekend of mass shootings that left nearly 30 people dead.

“For those of you funding Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, you may want to take note: Because you keep writing checks to this president, it’s on you,” he said. “It really is, it’s all on you because you are funding this white supremacist campaign, CEOs. You really are. Business people, millionaires and billionaires, it’s your money that is funding this white supremacy because you won’t tell him to stop.”

While the shooter’s motive in Dayton, Ohio remains unclear, authorities are investigating an anti-immigrant screed allegedly posted by the El Paso shooter just before he opened fire at a Walmart on Saturday. Many critics and 2020 hopefuls are pointing to President Trump’s racist rhetoric as the fuel behind the recent uptick in white supremacist violence.

