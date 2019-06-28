Latest
Scarborough Says He Hopes No One Watched His Own Network’s Debate

MSNBC 'Morning Joe' hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are interviewed by philanthropist and financier David Rubenstein during a Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics event in the McGowan Theater at the National Archives July 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Scarborough and Brzezinski, who are engaged to be married, were recently attacked by President Donald Trump on Twitter, where he called the hosts 'Psycho Joe' and 'low I.Q. Crazy Mika,' among other personal insults.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
June 28, 2019 9:13 am

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough was not impressed with Democrats’ performance during the debate on Thursday evening — so unmoved that he said he hoped “people were not watching,” even though his own network was hosting it.

“Last night was a disaster for the Democratic Party. My only hope is people were not watching and I will tell you why,” he said Friday morning. “First on policy — let’s talk about the goal which every Democrat believes, which is we have to beat Donald Trump. Right? So they’re lined up in trench warfare, ready to get out of the trenches and charge and fight Donald Trump. Instead, they all turn their guns on each other and shoot each other. And everybody is yelling at each other all night.”

He went on to compare Democrats’ behavior to that of President Trump.

“If you were watching, if you’re an American and this is your introduction to these candidates and the Democratic Party and all you see are 12 people yelling at each other, trying to interrupt each other and insulting each other, you’re like ‘You know what? I thought Donald Trump was a clown show. I’m changing the channel,'” he said.

Watch below:

