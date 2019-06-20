Latest
17 mins ago
Trump Has Been Brainstorming Ways To Remove Powell From The Fed
45 mins ago
Amid Escalating Tensions, Iran Shot Down A U.S. Drone
Keynote speaker former Vice President Joe Biden pauses during his speech during the UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law 20th Anniversary Gala at the Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The annual event serves as the school’s principal scholarship fundraiser. (AP Photo / Las Vegas Sun, Yasmina Chavez)
1 hour ago
Biden Refuses To Apologize After Sharing Anecdote Aides Told Him To Change
news

Scarborough Defends Biden: He’s Showing He Can Work With ‘Most Repugnant’

By
June 20, 2019 8:23 am

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough offered an impassioned defense of former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday morning, launching into his comments with the caveat that he knew his opinion wouldn’t be popular among the other hosts.

Biden’s been hit by Democrats, including his 2020 opponents, for remarks he made earlier this week about his past efforts to work with documented segregationist senators from the South. Responding to Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) critique, that Biden was coddling segregationists, Scarborough shot back.

“First of all, I love Kamala (Harris), but Joe Biden didn’t coddle any segregationist in anything he said,” Scarborough said. “In fact, I think he called one of them one of the meanest people he ever met. If that’s coddling, please, stay away from each other, don’t hug me, don’t coddle me. That’s not coddling. Also, he didn’t speak with adoration about these segregationists.”

“(He) picked the people who were the most repugnant to them, who he disagreed with the most and said I could even work with them,” he continued, comparing Biden’s remarks to efforts by former presidents and even evangelist Billy Graham to work with the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: