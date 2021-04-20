Latest
47 mins ago ago
REVEALED: How Trump’s DHS Cozied Up To The Allegedly Fraudulent We Build The Wall Gambit
1 hour ago ago
Cornyn Tries Same Voting Rights Gotcha With Stacey Abrams As He Did With Kristen Clarke
2 hours ago ago
Accused Sexual Harasser Mark Halperin Finds His Comeback At ‘No Labels’ Org

Trump Said ‘Peaceful’ Once While Inciting Insurrection. Now GOP Clings To That To Go After Waters

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 20: Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) listens during a press conference following a House Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on April 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House Republican members spo... WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 20: Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) listens during a press conference following a House Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on April 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House Republican members spoke about the Biden administration's immigration policies and the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 20, 2021 2:49 p.m.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Tuesday threw his support behind House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) plans to introduce a resolution to censure Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), amid Republicans’ performative outrage over Waters’ remarks urging protesters against police brutality to “get more confrontational.”

During a House GOP news conference on Tuesday, Scalise was pressed on Rep. Mo Brooks’ (R-AL) incendiary remarks during a “Stop the Steal” rally hours before a mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol on Jan. 6. Brooks told the crowd on the day of the joint session of Congress ratifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory that “today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”

Scalise, who peddled former President Trump’s bogus claims of a “stolen election,”  insisted that he has been “very clear” in speaking out against any kind of political rhetoric that incites violence. Scalise, of course, was shot during a shooting attack on lawmakers during a congressional baseball game in 2017.

The House minority whip then pointed to remarks issued by the judge overseeing former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd, who suggested that Waters’ comments could be grounds for appealing a verdict in the trial. Scalise then slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her strong defense of the Democratic congresswoman as Republicans’ cry foul over her remarks.

“(Waters) was trying to incite violence and in fact there is violence going on right now in Minnesota because of her actions,” Scalise said.

Much like McCarthy, Scalise accused Waters of making “inflammatory” comments in the past, before expressing his support for the House minority leader’s move to censure Waters.

“I’d like to see Maxine Waters apologize for the inflammatory comments she’s made in inciting violence. It’s a powder keg down there, the last thing you want to do is make it worse,” Scalise said while referring again to the remarks made by the judge in Chauvin’s trial.

Pressed again on whether his colleague Brooks should apologize for his remarks hours before the deadly Capitol insurrection, Scalise deflected and instead complained about Democrats not condemning Waters’ remarks.

Conveniently ignoring the fact that he’s denied Trump helped incite the mob behind the Capitol attack, the House minority whip accused Democrats of only wanting to “speak out on one side of the aisle, not on both.”

Scalise defended the former president when asked about why he had not criticized Trump’s speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally hours before the breaching of the Capitol. Trump told the crowd of his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn the election results.

Scalise replied that Trump used the word “peaceful” when speaking to the crowd of his supporters, without acknowledging that the then-President also called on his supporters to display “strength” as lawmakers met to certify Biden’s Electoral College victory.

“I haven’t heard Maxine saying anything about peacefully protesting,” Scalise said. “She’s talked about violence. I think the word is ‘get more confrontational in the streets if the verdict goes the wrong way.’ There’s nothing peaceful about that.”

Watch Scalise’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: