Latest
32 mins ago ago
One Woman Dead, Others Injured After Driver Slams Into MN Protest: Here’s What We Know
3 hours ago ago
Morning Memo: Merrick Garland Has Some Explaining To Do
5 hours ago ago
Republicans Have A Bold Scheme To Hijack MI’s Elections Rules. Will They Pull It Off?

Scalise Thought GOP Rep Who Voted For Trump Impeachment ‘Hit Wrong Button’

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks during during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill May 19, 2021 in Wa... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks during during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill May 19, 2021 in Washington DC. The hearing will examine the actions that Emergent took that led to the destruction of millions of doses of Coronavirus vaccines. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 14, 2021 12:19 p.m.

Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) recalled House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) being caught off guard when the South Carolina Republican voted to impeach former President Trump for “incitement of insurrection” in a Washington Post report published Sunday.

Shortly after voting to impeach Trump a week after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Rice rushed off the House floor to catch a flight back to his home in Myrtle Beach.

Scalise, however, wanted a word with Rice before he could scurry away from the chamber.

Rice told the Post that Scalise’s staffers called him up and insisted that the South Carolina Republican had “hit the wrong button.” Rice quickly denied that was the case.

“I didn’t get to the bottom of the steps before Scalise called me and he said, ‘Tom, you hit the wrong button’ and I said, ‘No, it was the right vote.’ Then he said, ‘You sure?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely,’” Rice told the Post. “I think a lot of people were surprised.”

Although he was one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump during the then-President’s second impeachment trial, Rice did help push the big lie of a stolen presidential election. Prior to his impeachment vote, the South Carolina Republican voted to challenge Joe Biden’s electoral victory in Pennsylvania and Arizona during the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Rice also threw his support behind Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s (R) unsuccessful lawsuit that attempted to overturn swing states’ votes for Biden.

According to the Post, Rice said he does believe Biden won the presidency and decried Trump’s falsehoods of a stolen election. During campaign stops in his state last week, the South Carolina Republican played a video of conservative attorney Lin Wood, a Trump ally who emerged as a prominent pusher of the big lie, telling supporters that the military could still call on Trump “for the code if they need a first strike” while espousing bogus claims that Trump is still the President.

“That stuff is insanity. That’s just crazy as hell,” Rice said in Conway, South Carolina during an event where he was not pressed on Trump or his votes, according to the Post. “Once the vote to certify is done, that is it. It’s over. The election is over. Joe Biden won, period. That’s it. There is no constitutional mechanism to say, ‘Oh, we’re going to reinstate a president.’”

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: