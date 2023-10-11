Scalise Wins Speakership Nomination, But House Republican Circus May Continue 

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: U.S. Speaker of the House nominee Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to the media as he leaves a House Republican caucus meeting where the conference voted on a Speaker of House nominee in ... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: U.S. Speaker of the House nominee Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to the media as he leaves a House Republican caucus meeting where the conference voted on a Speaker of House nominee in the Longworth House Office Building on October 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House Republicans nominated House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) to replace recently ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). The full House of Representatives is expected to vote on the next Speaker of the House shortly after McCarthy was voted out last week. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 11, 2023 2:19 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) emerged victorious from House Republicans’ closed-door, secret ballot speakership nomination vote Wednesday, though there might be more drama to come. 

Prior to the vote, caucus members had tabled a rule that would have lifted the threshold for winning to that which the candidates will need on the House floor. That full vote — with its higher requirements — could come as soon as Wednesday afternoon. 

On their way out of the meeting, a few members — including Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Max Miller (R-OH) — told reporters that they still intended to vote for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Michael Cloud (R-TX) tweeted shortly after that they would not vote for Scalise this afternoon, due to their opposition to a full House vote potentially coming so soon after the nominating meeting. A critical mass of such holdouts could sink Scalise’s chances. 

There’s also the sticky wicket of the motion to vacate, the rule that let Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) alone trigger the deposal of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). A few days ago, there was active debate within the House Republican caucus on changing the rule, so the next speaker doesn’t sit beneath the same Sword of Damocles. Scalise has not yet made it a condition of his speakership; it would likely imperil a handful of votes, but extend his potential tenure. 

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) considered changing the motion to vacate rule when he was being pressed into holding the post, but ultimately preserved it, bowing to the right flank.

House action has mostly ground to a halt with the speaker’s post vacant, as Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) presides as speaker pro tempore. 

One member, though, moved with blinding speed Wednesday after Scalise won the nomination. Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK), who’d briefly flirted with a speakership run himself, immediately threw his hat into the ring for majority leader — Scalise’s old job. 

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
