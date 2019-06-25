Sarah Sanders Wasn’t In The Mood To Reflect On Her Job At Her Farewell Party

Apparently a going away party full of journalists Monday was no place for outgoing White House press secretary to reflect on her time as President Trump’s top spokesperson.

When the Washington Post’s Erik Wemple approached Sanders at the party and asked if she had been honest with the media, she declined to get into it.

“Hey, Erik, I just don’t think this is the appropriate venue, but I appreciate you being here tonight,” she told the Post’s media critic, before moving on to other guests.

The going away party for Sanders has been the subject of controversy. HuffPost first broke the news that Politico report Anita Kumar and the Daily Mail’s Francesca Chambers invited Sanders to a farewell bash on June 24. The reaction was swift:

This is so damn embarrassing. https://t.co/AdIbJIQLLN — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) June 20, 2019

Still, according to the Post, journalists of all stripes showed up to the soiree.

Sanders has, to put it mildly, had a contentious relationship with the reporters who cover the White House. She all but stopped holding press briefings. On top of the general deflection and misdirection from the podium, Sanders admitted to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team that she misled reporters after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.