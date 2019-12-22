Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says She’s ‘Very Seriously’ Looking At Bid For Governor

Latest
By
|
December 22, 2019 5:28 p.m.
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders edged closer to announcing plans to run for Arkansas governor on Sunday.

“I’m very seriously looking at it right now,” Sanders said during a student event in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to CNN.

“I love Arkansas, I love my home state, I am so happy to be back home and we’ll see what happens,” she said. “But certainly looking at that.”

Rumors of Sanders’ possible run for governor in her home state have been swirling since she left the White House in June.

Politico reported shortly before her official departure that she had begun reaching out to potential donors and operatives in Arkansas.

President Donald Trump gave his stamp of approval at the time, tweeting “I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
