Latest
1 day ago
Kakhovka Dam Breach In Ukraine Caused Economic, Agricultural And Ecological Devastation That Will Last For Years
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee, on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
3 days ago
One Step Closer: DC Bar Panel Recommends Giuliani Be Disbarred
3 days ago
Officials In California And Texas Call On DOJ To Investigate Florida Over Migrant Flights

Santos Compares Himself To Rosa Parks, Saying He Refuses To ‘Sit In The Back’

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 22: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) awaits Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival to deliver remarks to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. Modi ... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 22: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) awaits Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival to deliver remarks to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. Modi is on his first official state visit to the U.S., having already met with President Joe Biden and Congressional leaders. He will visit the State Department tomorrow to discuss strengthening India - U.S. ties. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 10, 2023 8:49 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) compared himself to civil rights icon Rosa Parks during a podcast interview last week, saying as “a Latino gay man” he will not “sit in the back.”

During an appearance he made on the far-right, MAGA talk show host Mike Crispi’s “Unafraid” podcast, Santos went on a long rant about what he called “sellout” Republicans.

“They come for me, I go right back for them because I think for far too long they’ve gotten away with going along to get along. So no, it’s not going to stay that way anymore,” Santos said. “I’m gonna call them out. You want to call me a liar? I’ll call you a sellout.”

Santos continued by singling out Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT): The two had a mini but very public confrontation during the last State of the Union when Romney told the New York Republican he doesn’t belong in Congress. 

“Given the fact that he’s under ethics investigation, he should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet,” Romney later told reporters, when asked about the altercation.

It was that comment, in particular, that suggested to Santos that he might be similar to Rosa Parks. 

“I mean Mitt Romney, the man goes to the State of the Union of the United States wearing a Ukraine lapel pin, tells me, a Latino gay man, that I shouldn’t sit in the front and that I should be in the back,” Santos complained. ”Well, guess what? Rosa Parks wouldn’t sit in the back and neither am I going to sit in the back. That’s just the reality of how it works.”

Santos has been under close scrutiny since late last year, when he admitted to “embellishing” parts of his resume while running for Congress — including acknowledging he never “worked directly” for Goldman Sachs or Citigroup and saying he never claimed to be Jewish, just “Jew-ish.”

Since then, the many lies and fabrications surrounding his life story — some of which he has publicly admitted to — have piled up. They also invited scrutiny from federal and state investigators. 

In May, the first-term congressman was hit with a 13-count federal indictment that included seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. Santos pleaded not guilty to all federal charges against him and was released on a $500,000 bond.

And ​​in March, the House Ethics Committee announced it opened a formal investigation to look into whether Santos “engaged in unlawful activity” during his 2022 election campaign. The bipartisan group of lawmakers have been looking into whether Santos “engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.”

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS’ Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: