Latest
52 mins ago
Pulitzer Board Rejects Trump’s Demand To Yank Prizes From Post And NYT
6 hours ago
Jody Hice Subpoenaed In Fulton County DA Probe Into Trump’s Election Steal Plot
7 hours ago
Pence And Ducey Clash With Trump On Another Key Guv Race

Sanders Goes After Manchin For ‘Intentionally Sabotaging The President’s Agenda’

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (L) walks past Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
By
|
July 18, 2022 10:32 a.m.

Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) latest torpedoing of a deal carefully negotiated within the Democratic caucus provoked Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) very candid anger over the weekend. 

Sanders appeared unable to contain his ire Sunday, cutting across ABC host Martha Raddatz as she characterized Manchin as “abruptly” pulling out of negotiations over a few pieces of the long-dead Build Back Better reconciliation bill.  

“He didn’t abruptly do anything,” Sanders said. “He has sabotaged the President’s agenda.” 

“If you check the record, six months ago, I made it clear that you have people like Manchin — Sinema, to a lesser degree — who are intentionally sabotaging the President’s agenda, what the American people want, what a majority of us in the Democratic caucus want. Nothing new about this,” Sanders continued. “And the problem was that we continued to talk to Manchin like he was serious. He was not.”

Sanders pointed out that Manchin is a “major recipient” of fossil fuel money, and that he’s received plentiful campaign donations from “Republican billionaires.” 

The senator dismissed Manchin’s inflation concerns — the excuse Manchin provided for ending talks, though inflation had been high throughout months of negotiations — as “the same nonsense Manchin has been talking about for a year.”

“In my humble opinion, Manchin represents the very wealthiest people in this country, not working families in West Virginia or America,” Sanders added. 

After speaking emotionally on the existential threat of climate change — Manchin has repeatedly killed provisions to mitigate it, including in this latest reversal — Sanders transitioned to calling for voters to elect candidates who will give Democrats the numbers needed in Congress to pass climate and economic legislation that the majority of the party supports.

“We need more progressive Democrats who are gonna fight for workers,” he said, echoing Manchin’s September 2021 quip that Democrats should have gotten more liberals elected if they don’t like his behavior.

On Thursday, Manchin blew up negotiations with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), reportedly stunning staffers who’d already been writing out the legislative text. The new package, made from the dregs of the sweeping reconciliation bill Manchin killed last winter after stringing Democrats along for months, would have included climate change mitigation, some prescription drug cost remedies, a must-pass extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies and tax hikes on wealthy Americans. 

While Democrats, even very frustrated ones, treated Manchin with kid gloves during previous negotiations out of concern for offending the senator and toppling the deal-making process, their increasing candor seems to suggest that few people are holding out any hope that Manchin will seriously reengage. 

In their reactions late last week, many of Manchin’s colleagues called him out by name. 

“It’s infuriating and nothing short of tragic that Senator Manchin is walking away, again, from taking essential action on climate and clean energy,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN).

“Senator Manchin’s refusal to act is infuriating,” Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) added. 

Schumer and the White House have been a bit more reserved. In a statement where he vowed to take executive action on climate in light of the congressional stallout, President Joe Biden didn’t name Manchin specifically, but encouraged Congress to pass a tiny reconciliation bill that would extend the ACA subsidies and empower Medicare to negotiate drug prices. 

It’s a sign of how Democrats, much as they may want too, can’t yet write Manchin off altogether. Without the ACA subsidy extension —  which must be done through the reconciliation process due to Republican opposition — over 13 million people are projected to lose their health care coverage or watch their premiums skyrocket next year. 

Many of those people would find out about the change in their health care coverage status in October, just as voting begins for the midterms.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: