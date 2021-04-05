Latest
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 9: Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, conducts a news conference to discuss Pennsylvania litigation and to “give an overview of the post-Election Day landscape,” at the RNC on Capitol Hill on Monday, November 9, 2020. Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary, and Matthew Morgan, President Trump’s campaign general counsel, also attended. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
24 mins ago ago
GOPers Declare War On Coke And Baseball In Defense Of GA Anti-Voter Law
40 mins ago ago
Former Gaetz Aide Holds Bizarre Presser To Disavow Any Knowledge Of Alleged Wrongdoing
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) holds a press conference following the Senate GOP policy luncheon in the Rayburn Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Mitch McConnell
1 hour ago ago
McConnell Hits Back At GOP Hesitancy Against COVID-19 Vaccines

Sanders: I Have ‘No Problem’ Going To WV To Push Manchin Toward Progressive Goals

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivers a campaign update on March 11, 2020 in Burlington, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
By
|
April 5, 2021 9:39 a.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) signaled on Sunday night that he’s willing to rally in West Virginia for a $15 minimum wage, Medicare for All, and other progressive initiatives to put the squeeze on Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), a conservative Democrat who stands to be a major roadblock to those priorities.

“I have no problem with going to West Virginia, and I think we need a grassroots movement that makes it clear to Joe Manchin and everybody else in the United States Senate, including Republicans, that the progressive agenda is what the American people want,” Sanders told MSNBC.

The Vermont senator acknowledged that though he and other progressives “can’t get everything we want,” they will push their platform “as hard as we possibly can.”

Additionally, “there is a lot of work being done internally in terms of bringing the Democratic caucus together,” according to Sanders.

Manchin’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

With only a razor-thin majority of 50-50 plus Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote, Senate Democrats cannot afford a single defection in order to enact their agenda through budget reconciliation, the only way legislation can pass in the Senate through a simple majority since the filibuster requires 60 votes on virtually everything else.

Besides speaking out against increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour and other top progressive goals, Manchin is a staunch opponent of blowing up the filibuster and has insisted that Democrats ought to seek unlikely support for their proposed legislation from Republicans.

Watch Sanders below:

H/t Newsweek.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
GET 30% OFF PRIME
Rejoin and get 30% off an annual membership
Rejoin and get 30% off an annual membership