Sanders: ‘People Are Saying’ I’d Have Been Nom In 2016 If System Wasn’t ‘Rigged’

June 26, 2019 4:35 pm

Sounding a Trumpian note, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) told MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt Wednesday that “some people are saying” he would have won the Democratic nomination in 2016 if the system wasn’t “rigged.”

“Some people say that if maybe that system was not rigged against me I would have won the nomination and defeated Donald Trump,” he said. “That’s what some people say.”

He got irritated as she continued to push the question of whether he’ll drop out if he’s not the nominee, demanding to know if she’d asked the question of other nominees.

There was a contentious split between Hillary Clinton and Sanders supporters back in 2016, with the Clinton camp angry that Sanders didn’t concede soon enough or throw his support behind her with enough enthusiasm. Sanders fans maintain that the party establishment did its best to quash his chances.

