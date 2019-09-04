San Fran Board Of Supervisors Passes Resolution Labeling NRA Domestic Terror Org

Latest
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 25: NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speaks during the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting Leadership Forum on April 25, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The NRA annual meeting runs from April 25-27. (Photo by John Gress/Getty Images)
NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speaks in 2014. (Photo by John Gress/Getty Images)
By
|
September 4, 2019 3:18 pm
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution on Tuesday evening declaring the National Rifle Association a “domestic terrorist organization” that “spreads propaganda” and has “armed those individuals who would and have committed acts of terrorism,” according to the resolution.

The resolution includes both the city and county of San Francisco. In the document, officials said they would assess and limit all “financial and contractual relationships” San Francisco has with the gun lobby group and vowed to encourage “all other jurisdictions, including other cities, states and the federal government” to take a similar stance.

“The leadership of National Rifle Association promotes extremist positions, in defiance of the views of a majority of its membership and the public and undermine the general welfare,” the resolution reads. “All countries have violent and hateful people, but only in America do we give them ready access to assault weapons and large-capacity magazines thanks, in large part, to the National Rifle Association’s influence.”

San Francisco’s District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani, who wrote the resolution, told local Fox KTVU affiliate Tuesday evening that passing the resolution was a small way the city could respond to the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in July.

“Then the next weekend we had Dayton, Ohio. We had El Paso, Texas. Now we’ve had Odessa, Texas, and people are dying every day in this country,” she said. “And doing nothing is not an option, and that it what the NRA continues to do. … The NRA has it coming to them, and I will do everything that I possibly can to call them out on what they are, which is a domestic terrorist organization.”

An NRA spokesperson did not immediately return TPM’s request for comment.

Read the resolution below:

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
