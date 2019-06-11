Latest
Sad! Steve King Wasn’t Allowed To Fly On Air Force One With Trump To Iowa

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 07: Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, attends a rally with Angel Families on the East Front of the Capitol, to highlight crimes committed by illegal immigrants in the U.S., on September 7, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
June 11, 2019 6:02 pm

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) wasn’t allowed to fly with President Donald Trump to his own home state on Tuesday, CNN reported.

Two unnamed Republican officials told CNN that King’s request to travel with Trump on Air Force One was rejected by administration officials.

On the other hand, Iowa senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) did fly with the President.

It’s possible King, who lost his committee spots in January after his comments about the term “white supremacist” in a New York Times interview, has become too radioactive to be seen with Trump.

The President is traveling to Iowa to attend a GOP fundraiser.

