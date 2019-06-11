Sad! Steve King Wasn’t Allowed To Fly On Air Force One With Trump To Iowa

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) wasn’t allowed to fly with President Donald Trump to his own home state on Tuesday, CNN reported.

Two unnamed Republican officials told CNN that King’s request to travel with Trump on Air Force One was rejected by administration officials.

On the other hand, Iowa senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) did fly with the President.

It’s possible King, who lost his committee spots in January after his comments about the term “white supremacist” in a New York Times interview, has become too radioactive to be seen with Trump.

The President is traveling to Iowa to attend a GOP fundraiser.