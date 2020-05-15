Russian Doctors Say Woman May Have Contracted COVID-19 Twice

Latest
In this April 15, 2020, photograph, a health worker from an aid organization walks wearing a hazmat suit at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. There's been little if any coronavirus testing in Cox's Bazar, where more than a million members of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority are packed into the world's largest refugee camp. (AP Photo/Shafiqur Rahman)
People wearing face masks and gloves to protect against coronavirus, observe social distancing guidelines as they ride a carriage in the subway on the escalator in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Wearing face masks and latex gloves is mandatory for people using Moscow's public transport. President Vladimir Putin declared an end to a partial economic shutdown across Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he said that many restrictions will remain in place. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By Associated Press
|
May 15, 2020 10:16 a.m.

MOSCOW — Russian doctors say they are treating a woman who may have contracted coronavirus for the second time after recovering from it.

The woman was discharged from a hospital in the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude after receiving treatment for coronavirus and testing negative for it in early April. But two weeks later she started having respiratory symptoms again and tested positive for the virus for the second time.

She was readmitted to the hospital and is currently being treated, says its chief doctor Tatyana Symbelova.

“The question is whether it’s a re-infection, because 15-16 days passed between discharged and respiratory symptoms appearing, or the disease she had earlier coming back. It is not entirely clear for us at this point,” Symbelova says.

According to the World Health Organization, no studies have shown people who have recovered from the coronavirus are immune to becoming infected again.

Russia reported over 262,000 coronavirus cases on Friday and 2,418 deaths.

REJOIN FOR JUST $30