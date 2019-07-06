Russian State TV Mocks Trump’s July 4 Military Spectacle: ‘Putin’s America’

An American military parade? Color Russia unimpressed.

According to the Washington Post, reporters from the state-owned Rossiya 1 channel greeted President Donald Trump’s July 4 display of tanks and jets with scorn.

“The greatest parade of all times is going to be held today in Washington, that is what our Donald Trump has said,” journalist Yevgeny Popov, who co-hosts Rossiya 1’s “60 Minutes” program, said sarcastically. “The American president announced he would show us the newest tanks.”

Olga Skabeyeva, the show’s other co-host, also mocked Trump’s tanks, saying that “the paint on these vehicles is peeling off.”

“There are no cannons, and their optics have been glued on with adhesive tape,” she said.

The Post’s report also mentioned Skabeyeva pointing out the hypocrisy of Americans holding a military parade being seen as a show of patriotism while military parades in Russia are seen as dictatorial.

“Americans are allowed to hold a parade because theirs is democratic, but we are not allowed because ours is chauvinistic,” she said.

Skabeyeva also tweeted a video of the tanks being transported to the National Mall, where Trump held the event.

“Putin’s America,” she wrote with a laughing emoji.