Latest
4 hours ago
Omar Fires Back At Alabama GOP: ‘Maybe Don’t Nominate An Accused Child Molester’
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers the convocation at the Vines Center on the campus of Liberty University January 18, 2016 in Lynchburg, Virginia. A billionaire real estate mogul and reality television personality, Trump addressed students and guests at the non-profit, private Christian university that was founded in 1971 by evangelical Southern Baptist televangelist Jerry Falwell.
5 hours ago
Report: Jerry Falwell Jr. Pushed ‘Sweet Deal’ For Personal Trainer On Liberty U. Facilities
6 hours ago
Barr Books $30K Open Bar Holiday Party At Trump DC Hotel
news

Russia Bars Sens. Johnson And Murphy From Entering The Country

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER,29: Russian President Vladimir Putin speeches during a weekly meeting with ministers of the Government at the Novo Ogaryovo state residence. (Photo by Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images)
Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images Europe
By
August 27, 2019 5:58 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The Russian government denied travel visas for Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Monday ahead of their scheduled trip to Russia with a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, Murphy warned that the Kremlin’s decision is a “potentially perilous moment for our two nations’ fragile relationship.”

“As the owners of the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals with the capacity to destroy each other many times over, we have a responsibility to keep the world safe and prevent conflict between the U.S. and Russia,” the Democratic senator said. “Unfortunately, the Russian government is further isolating their country by blocking our visit and several others in recent months.”

Slamming the move as a “petty affront,” Johnson pledged to continue advocating a “strong and resolute response to Russian aggression” on Monday.

The Russian embassy responded by accusing Johnson of making “rude remarks” about Russian foreign policy “in his usual [R]ussophobic manner.”

Murphy and Johnson, who both serve on the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee On Europe And Regional Security Cooperation, have pushed tough legislation against Russia in the Senate.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: