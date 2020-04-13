Latest
1 min ago
Sailor On Ousted Navy Captain’s Ship Dies From COVID-19
12 mins ago
Sweden Keeps Up ‘Low-Scale’ Lockdown Even As Coronavirus Deaths Rise
13 mins ago
Lessons Learned From Running ICUs in Disaster Zones

Russia Faces Surge Of Seriously Ill Coronavirus Patients

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - APRIL 13, 2020: Ambulance vehicles and paramedics in protective gear at the Novomoskovsky multipurpose medical center for patients with suspected COVID-19 coronavirus infection. Valery Sharifulin/TAS... MOSCOW, RUSSIA - APRIL 13, 2020: Ambulance vehicles and paramedics in protective gear at the Novomoskovsky multipurpose medical center for patients with suspected COVID-19 coronavirus infection. Valery Sharifulin/TASS (Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
April 13, 2020 9:38 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin says Russia is facing a surge in the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients and needs to prepare for the worst-case scenarios.

Putin told officials during a conference call that they should be ready to move medical personnel and equipment between regions to respond to the rapidly changing situation.

He said the preparations must anticipate “any possible scenarios, including the most difficult and extraordinary.”

Putin ordered officials to recruit additional personnel from universities and medical schools.

Russia had recorded 18,328 coronavirus cases and 148 deaths, as of Monday. Moscow and its surrounding region accounted for about two-thirds of all cases.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova reported to Putin that Russia has 40,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and plans to increase the number to 95,000. She said infections have been growing steadily by 16%-18% a day.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: