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Running on ‘Prairie Populism,’ Turek Wins Primary as Iowa Dems Reach for US Senate Seat

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06.02.26 | 9:43 pm
WESTSIDE, IOWA - MAY 29: Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Josh Turek speaks to guests during a campaign event at the Noethe family farm on May 29, 2026 in Westside, Iowa. Turek is seeking the Democratic nomination to... WESTSIDE, IOWA - MAY 29: Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Josh Turek speaks to guests during a campaign event at the Noethe family farm on May 29, 2026 in Westside, Iowa. Turek is seeking the Democratic nomination to vie for the senate seat being vacated by Joni Ernst. Iowa will hold its primary election on June 2. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) MORE LESS

State Rep. Josh Turek (D-IA), a gold medal Paralympian, won the Democratic primary Tuesday and will now set his sights on the open Iowa U.S. Senate seat.

While Iowa has seemed lost to Democrats since the 2010s white working class realignment, open races for Senate and governor, strong Democratic recruits and President Trump’s dismal approval rating may be enough to put the seat in reach.

Turek beat state Sen. Zach Wahls (D-IA), who vowed to bring the fight to the Democratic establishment, especially Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Turek declined to say whether he’d vote for Schumer, focusing instead on championing the “prairie populism” championed by former Sen. Tom Harkin (D-IA). It’s a pro-union, anti-corruption affordability message with specific Iowa tailoring — including shoring up protection for farmers and combatting the state’s sky-high rate of cancer diagnoses. Former Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) is trying something similar in that red state, shorthanded as “fish, family, freedom.” 

The AP called the race within an hour of polls closing. With 28 percent of the vote counted, Turek had 63% to Wahls’ 37%.

Turek will be running alongside Rob Sand, the state auditor, who is giving Democrats a decent chance to take the governor’s mansion for the first time in 15 years.

Kate Riga is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of The TPM Show.
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  1. Not living in Iowa I have no idea of the political dynamics. All that matters is investigating the crooked bast*rd in the White House and his a$$ kissers. And to do that we need majorities in both the House and Senate.

    If this “Praire Populism” wins Mr. Turek the Senate seat I’m good with it.

  2. The AP called the race within an hour of polls closing. With 28 percent of the vote counted, Turek had 63% to Wahls’ 37%.

    Turek will be running alongside Rob Sand, the state auditor, who is giving Democrats a decent chance to take the governor’s mansion for the first time in 15 years.

    “Prarie Populism” apparently refers to “Prarie Populism for the People” which was the message of Tom Harkin. Its tenants are summarized

    Tom Harkin emphasized six issues in a recent interview (July 2025) at the Harkin Center: the decline of rural communities; the effects of the current attempts to severely cut the Medicaid budget and what that says about Republican lawmakers; reflections on health care and the missed opportunities regarding health insurance; the application of the Americans with Disabilities Act, about which he acted as a primary sponsor and advocate; his advocacy of nutritious foods for children; and the potential of more vegetable and fruit production in Iowa. Tom Harkin & Prairie Populism for the People

    It seems to me Turkek is adopting the old maxium that all politics is local which is particulary true in a state like Iowa. I think Turek is on to something.

  3. Avatar for mrf mrf says:

    Don’t count out Sen. Zach Wahls running in a future campaign. Say when Grassley finally bows out.

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