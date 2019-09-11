‘America’s Mayor’ Giuliani Marks 9/11 With Confusing Vid About Battling Antifa

Latest
By
|
September 11, 2019 11:51 am
Before he was President Trump’s lawyer and unhinged cable news surrogate, Rudy Giuliani was the mayor of New York City, most notably during the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center Twin Towers.

While Giuliani was equally praised and criticized for his response to the terror attacks that rocked the world, he became affectionately known as “America’s mayor” for leading the country through the unprecedented tragedy. Giuliani has since taken on a different public tone, functioning as President Trump’s bulldog on TV, giving meandering cable news interviews and often posting incoherent tweets.

On the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Wednesday, he behaved no differently. Rather than tweeting about the city or the first responders or the victims that he led through the attacks, he posted a video showing a police officer getting ready to confront a crowd of protesters that seem to resemble Antifa.

The video is apparently an advertisement from the patriotic Grunt Style clothing company, which often posts pro-police and pro-gun content on its social accounts. According to a 2018 Facebook post, the video was meant to be a Super Bowl advertisement, but the company opted not to run it because it couldn’t afford the cost.

Screen grab of Grunt Style’s Facebook post about Super Bowl advertisement.

NBC News reporter Ben Collins said the video was eventually marketed as a “banned from the Super Bowl” ad and was widely shared across conservative media outlets at the time.

Giuliani apparently reposted it without the company name on it, but the tweet was swiftly criticized and questioned across Twitter.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York.
