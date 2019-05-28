Latest
The Twitter timeline of US president Donald Trump is seen on 29 June, 2017, in Bydgoszcz,Poland after he insulted TV show host Mika Brzezinski on the platform claiming he was bullied by Mrs. Brzezinski and her co-hosts on their show Morning Joe on MSNBC. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
10 mins ago
As Trump Fans Claim Shadow Banning, The Campaign Is Looking Into New Social Media
14 hours ago
Border Wall GoFundMe Campaign Celebrates First Mile, Asks For More Money
15 hours ago
Report: Cohen Gave Prosecutors Info On Trump Inaugural Donor
news 2020 Elections

‘My Rudy’: 2020 Team Willing To Look Past Giuliani Mistakes, Give Him Top Gig

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images North America
By
May 28, 2019 7:44 am

President Trump’s personal lawyer has made even the President cringe with some of his blundering missteps as a TV surrogate  for the Trump.

But the President’s affection for Rudy Giuliani and his skill serving as a “calming presence” for Trump will likely land him a top role in Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, Politico reported.

“I think he can be a great warm up act,” a Trump campaign adviser told Politico, referring to Giuliani, who Trump reportedly calls “my Rudy.”

“Having him on the plane is a great idea. As a core messenger he can get sloppy with details and also leave a lot of shrapnel on the ground,” the adviser said.

Giuliani told Politico that he intends to work out a position for himself within the 2020 campaign based on where there are “holes.”

“I’m available to do a lot of it,” he told Politico.

Advisers told Politico that Giuliani is effective in putting Trump in a “great mood” on the campaign trail, acknowledging there are circumstance where he can be “very effective” but he “also has the potential to be unhelpful at times.”

Giuliani is also popular with Trump’s base because he’s viewed as one of the key figures who helped the president survive special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe and fend off attacks in the aftermath.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: