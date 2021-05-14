Roy’s Conservative Voting Record Is Missing One Key Ingredient In Challenge To Stefanik For Conference Chair

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is widely expected to be elected House GOP conference chair, but Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) who announced a challenge on Thursday is highlighting his conservative voting record as among his qualifications for the role.

A color-coded graphic touting that record appeared on Roy’s Twitter account after he faced off with Stefanik as the opponents pitched their respective cases for filling the third-ranking spot to House GOP colleagues on Thursday night. It appears to illustrate ways that Stefanik had less consistently cast votes that supported Trump.

Missing from the graphic however, is what has appeared to become a core credential for the No. 3 role: support for Trump’s election lie.

Stefanik had objected to the final certification of Electoral College votes in some states challenged by Trump loyalists on Jan. 6, while Roy voted to certify the election.

During the Thursday meeting, both competitors had pledged not to allow their personal views to obstruct their ability to deliver messaging on behalf of their party, although Roy’s graphic points at an argument made by a number of conservative members of the party who have argued that Stefanik should not serve as House Republicans’ No. 3 leader because of her moderate record.

Roy, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, joined the leadership race shortly before the forum after mulling a run earlier this week. He has been critical about the speed at which the party moved to replace Cheney, writing a letter to colleagues earlier this week suggesting the replacement vote and selection of Stefanik was hasty.

An election for the role is expected to begin on Friday morning, after the swift removal of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from the post after she refused to back down from repudiating former President Donald Trump’s lies of a stolen election.

Stefanik is widely anticipated to be declared the next conference chair, after amassing the support of House GOP leaders as well as the endorsement of Trump, who eagerly sought revenge over Cheney who led the charge among a group of 10 House Republicans who broke with their party in voting to impeach him for inciting an insurrection on the Capitol.

Shortly before the candidates spoke on Thursday, Trump also called for Roy to face a primary challenger.

“Can’t imagine Republican House Members would go with Chip Roy — he has not done a great job, and will probably be successfully primaried in his own district,” Trump said in a statement. “I support Elise, by far, over Chip!”