Rosselló Becomes First Ever Puerto Rico Governor To Resign

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló resigned Wednesday after days of protests in San Juan, becoming the first leader of the commonwealth to do so.

According to NBC News, his resignation is effective August 2 and came in the form of a Facebook video.

Rosselló’s ouster was catalyzed by leaked homophobic and misogynistic texts, as well as evidence of corruption. Impeachment proceedings were just up the road.

Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez is next in the line of succession, though Puerto Ricans see her as a Rosselló loyalist and have thus far been resistant to the idea of her leadership.