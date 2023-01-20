Former Roommate Claims Santos Wanted To Be In Congress For A Term So He Could Get Pension And Health Care For Life

Gregory Morey, a former roommate of Rep. George Santos (R-NY), told CBS News in an interview that Santos wanted to be in Congress for a single term so he could get a pension and health care for the rest of his life.

“He told me once that, ‘If I can get elected to Congress for just one term, I’ll be set with a pension and health care for the rest of my life,’” said Morey, who allegedly moved in with Santos for a few months in New York City in the early 2010s.

Unfortunately for Santos, under the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS), a full pension is available to members 62 years of age only after 5 years of service, for members 50 years or older after 20 years of service or members of any age after 25 years of service.

For the freshman congressman, who’s quickly climbing the leaderboard for the conman-of-the-century award, Morey’s claims are just another hit to his now very damaged reputation.

The downfall of Santos started in December, following revelations by the New York Times that he lied about the majority of his resume.

Shortly after, Santos admitted to “embellishing” parts of his resume — including acknowledging he never “worked directly” for Goldman Sachs or Citigroup and saying he never intended people to believe he was Jewish, just “Jew-ish.”

But since then more allegations and revelations have been surfacing about Santos almost everyday.

Recent reports suggest that Santos lied about his mother dying as a result of 9/11. He also allegedly stole money from a fund created for a veteran’s dying service dog.

He is also currently facing criminal investigations in Brazil for check fraud and in the U.S. at the local and federal level, including the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, whose office is reportedly looking into Santos’ financial dealings.

Morey, who said he met Santos about a decade ago, doesn’t seem surprised by the stories of lies and con man-like tricks that have been mounting around the New York Republican.

“George Santos is whoever you want him to be at whatever time you want him to be. Just that simple. I called him the Anna Delvey of Queens,” he said referring to the con artist also known as Anna Sorokin, who was arrested after posing as a wealthy heiress and defrauding major financial institutions, banks, hotels and slew of New York’s wealthiest from 2013 to 2017.

Santos even went by various names… just like Anna Sorokin.

“He never went by George. Never went by Santos. I knew him as Anthony Devolder,” Morey said.

Morey added he was shocked when he saw Santos was actually elected to office last year.

“That just blew my brain,” he recalled.