Latest
39 mins ago
Trump Asks SCOTUS To Help Fend Off DOJ In MAL Docs Case
3 hours ago
Kagan Laments Her Conservative Peers’ Ongoing Evisceration Of The Voting Rights Act
4 hours ago
Luttig Eviscerates Fringe Legal Theory Favored By Conservative Pals: It Has ‘Literally No Support’ In Constitution’

RonJohn Jokes Jan. 6 Mob Taught Us One Thing: How To ‘Use Flagpoles’ As Weapons

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks during a Homeland Security Committee hearing on December 16, 2020. (Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
October 4, 2022 3:09 p.m.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) might be flipflopping all over the place as he courts mainstream and far-right Republican voters in his desperate bid for reelection, but there’s at least one position that’s remained consistent for the Wisconsin senator: The Jan. 6 Capitol attack was NBD because the insurrectionists weren’t armed when they stormed the building.

Johnson regurgitated that talking point to downplay Jan. 6 yet again during a Q&A at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee on Tuesday.

“Now, some of the protesters did teach us all how you can use flagpoles, that kind of stuff, as weapons,” the GOP senator quipped.

“But to call what happened on January 6 an armed insurrection … I just think it’s not accurate,” he continued.

It’s been well-established that the attack wasn’t an armed insurrection. However, it was an indisputably violent and deadly event that led to five deaths, and the Capitol Police officers’ union has reported that more than 100 police officers were injured that day.

And Johnson’s remarks come a day after federal prosecutors in the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy case trial unveiled a recording of leader Stewart Rhodes saying that his “only regret” about Jan. 6 was that he and his team of fellow Oath Keepers “should have brought rifles.”

Additionally, several insurrectionists have been prosecuted for assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officers with flagpoles as they stormed Capitol grounds.

In August, 72-year-old Howard Richardson of Pennsylvania was sentenced to 46 months in prison for beating an officer with a pole bearing a Trump flag.

At least two other Jan. 6 defendants, Arkansas man Peter Francis Stager and former NYPD officer Thomas Webster, have also been charged with using flagpoles to attack the police during the insurrection.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: