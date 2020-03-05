Romney Says There’s ‘No Question’ That Burisma Probe ‘Appears Political’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) isn’t sold on his fellow Senate Republicans’ renewed interest in a probe of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

While speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday, Romney aired his concerns about Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) request to begin issuing subpoenas as part of his probe into Hunter Biden’s tenure on the board of Burisma.

“There’s no question that the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political,” Romney said. “And I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations.”

On Monday, Johnson told his colleagues on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee in a letter that he’d like to begin issuing subpoenas for his proposed investigation, which centers around debunked allegations that the DNC colluded with the Ukrainian government in 2016 to damage Trump’s presidential candidacy.

Johnson’s letter came on the heels of Senate Democrats’ attempt last week to block a subpoena for testimony from Andrii Telizhenko, a former staffer at Ukraine’s embassy in Washington who has stoked unfounded allegations of Ukrainian government interference in the 2016 election.

Romney added that “if there’s something of significance that needs to be evaluated,” he hopes that it’d perhaps be reviewed by the FBI or another agency “that’s not as political as perhaps a committee of our body.”

“We also have a lot of work to do on matters that are not related to Burisma — we probably ought to focus on those things,” Romney said.

Romney also mentioned that he will speak to Johnson later Thursday and “get his perspective” by seeing what information he has and “whether there’s something that might be helpful to clarify exactly what has happened in the past and put this behind us.”

When asked if he’s willing to support Johnson’s subpoenas request, Romney responded that he will “make that decision” after he meets with Johnson.