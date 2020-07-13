DOJ Releases Trump Order Commuting All Of Roger Stone’s Sentence, Not Just Prison Time

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 20: Roger Stone, former adviser and confidante to U.S. President Donald Trump, leaves the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia after being sentenced February 20, 2020 in Washi... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 20: Roger Stone, former adviser and confidante to U.S. President Donald Trump, leaves the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia after being sentenced February 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Portraying himself as the 'dirty trickster of American politics,' Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison for obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering, charges stemming from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
July 13, 2020 3:58 p.m.

President Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone’s 40-month prison sentence also includes clearing Stone of his two years of supervised release and his $20,00 fine, according to a clemency grant document released by the Justice Department Monday.

The clemency grant document answers some of the questions lingering over Trump’s move to shield Stone from prison time — a move that was announced Friday evening, after Stone had lost court battles to get plans for his surrender to prison this Tuesday delayed.

The Trump order was released hours after Stone’s judge, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, of the District of Columbia, requested that the Justice Department turn over the clemency documentation. She specifically wanted the Justice Department to clarify whether it was just Stone’s prison sentence that was being commuted or if Stone’s supervised release was being wiped away as well.

A jury convicted Stone in November of making false statement’s in the House’s Russia probe and of tampering with one of the House’s potential witnesses.

Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter.
