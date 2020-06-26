Judge Orders That Roger Stone Surrender To Prison By July 14

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson pushed back Roger Stone’s surrender date until July 14.

Stone had a requested a delay until August 30. Jackson’s order Friday was accompanied by an opinion giving her reasons for only partially granting the delay request that is still under seal, but the judge indicated she would like to make it public at a later date.

The order noted that with the July 14 surrender date, Stone has already been able to delay his prison sentence by 75 days. She additionally ordered that Stone stay under home confinement until his surrender date.

“This will address the defendant’s stated medical concerns during the current increase of reported cases in Florida, and Broward County in particular, and it will respect and protect the health of other inmates who share defendant’s anxiety over the potential introduction and spread of the virus at this now-unaffected facility,” Jackson said.

Her order requested that Stone and the government tell her by Monday if they believe there’s a reason her underlying opinion cannot be released publicly or if there are certain portions they’d request be redacted.

Here is her full order: