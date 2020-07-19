Latest
1 hour ago
MS Governor Struggles To Defend Lack Of Statewide Mask Mandate: ‘It’s Complicated’
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – OCTOBER 10: Ted Wheeler, Mayor of Portland, speaks during the American Cities Climate Challenge conference at the C40 World Mayors Summit on October 10, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Nine US mayor participated in thus presentation during the Summit. More than 70 mayors of some of the world’s largest and most influential cities representing some 700 million people meet in Copenhagen from October 9-12 for the C40 World Mayors Summit. The purpose with the summit in Copenhagen is to build a global coalition of leading cities, businesses and citizens that rallies around radical and ambitious climate action. Also youth leaders from the recent Climate Strike participate. From the United Nations participate Secretary General Antonio Guterres who also meets the Danish Prime Minister and the Queen of Denmark during the Summit. (Photo by Ole Jensen/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
Portland Mayor Rips Trump For ‘Abhorrent’ Use Of Federal Police To Quell Unrest
4 hours ago
5 Key Takeaways From Trump’s Lengthy Off-The-Rails Interview On Fox News

Stone Denies Uttering Racial Slur On Black Radio Host’s Show Amid Heated Exchange

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JULY 12: Roger Stone makes an appearance outside his house wearing a Free Roger Stone T-Shirt on July 12, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Stone, a longtime friend and advisor to U.S. Presiden... FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JULY 12: Roger Stone makes an appearance outside his house wearing a Free Roger Stone T-Shirt on July 12, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Stone, a longtime friend and advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, recently had his prison sentence commuted by the president. Stone was convicted on seven felony charges including witness tampering and making false statements. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 19, 2020 4:16 p.m.

Roger Stone denied using a racial slur during a live airing of a radio show hosted by a Black man on Saturday while he was pressed on President Trump’s decision to commute his prison sentence.

During an interview on the Mo’Kelly Show, hosted by Morris O’Kelly, Stone was grilled over President Trump’s move earlier this month to commute his 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress and witness tampering in the Russia probe.

When O’Kelly asked Stone about how his “number just happened to come up in the lottery” given how “there are thousands of people treated unfairly daily,” Trump’s longtime adviser paused.

Stone is then heard mumbling indecipherable words before being heard saying “arguing with this Negro.”

O’Kelly shot back by asking Stone to clarify his remark.

“I’m sorry what was that?” O’Kelly asked Stone. “Roger? I’m sorry, what did you say?”

Stone quieted down as O’Kelly expressed his confusion over what he thought was “a very spirited conversation.”

O’Kelly then mentioned that Stone’s line was still open. The longtime Trump adviser replied by insinuating that there were issues regarding phone signal.

Stone quickly denied that he uttered a racial slur during the show by telling O’Kelly that “you’re out of your mind.”

After the interview, Stone doubled down on his denial by telling the Associated Press in a statement that anyone who knows him “knows I despise racism!”

Stone told the AP that O’Kelly “needs a good peroxide cleaning of the wax in his ears” and “to spend a little more time studying black history and institutions” while denying that he called him a racial slur. Stone added that “the word negro is far from a slur.”

According to the AP, Stone also claimed in his statement that the radio show’s audio was garbled, he heard cross-talk from another radio show and that the audio of his remarks was cut off.

However, Stone told the New York Daily News that O’Kelly’s studio engineer uttered the racial slur on air.

“His studio engineer can very clearly be heard using the epithet after he cut my sound feed three times,” Stone told the Daily News in an email. “Why is it that everyone on the left must label anyone who disagrees with them as ‘a racist?’ … I despise racism!”

Listen to Stone’s interview below:

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30