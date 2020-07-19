Stone Denies Uttering Racial Slur On Black Radio Host’s Show Amid Heated Exchange

Roger Stone denied using a racial slur during a live airing of a radio show hosted by a Black man on Saturday while he was pressed on President Trump’s decision to commute his prison sentence.

During an interview on the Mo’Kelly Show, hosted by Morris O’Kelly, Stone was grilled over President Trump’s move earlier this month to commute his 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress and witness tampering in the Russia probe.

When O’Kelly asked Stone about how his “number just happened to come up in the lottery” given how “there are thousands of people treated unfairly daily,” Trump’s longtime adviser paused.

Stone is then heard mumbling indecipherable words before being heard saying “arguing with this Negro.”

O’Kelly shot back by asking Stone to clarify his remark.

“I’m sorry what was that?” O’Kelly asked Stone. “Roger? I’m sorry, what did you say?”

Stone quieted down as O’Kelly expressed his confusion over what he thought was “a very spirited conversation.”

O’Kelly then mentioned that Stone’s line was still open. The longtime Trump adviser replied by insinuating that there were issues regarding phone signal.

Stone quickly denied that he uttered a racial slur during the show by telling O’Kelly that “you’re out of your mind.”

After the interview, Stone doubled down on his denial by telling the Associated Press in a statement that anyone who knows him “knows I despise racism!”

Stone told the AP that O’Kelly “needs a good peroxide cleaning of the wax in his ears” and “to spend a little more time studying black history and institutions” while denying that he called him a racial slur. Stone added that “the word negro is far from a slur.”

According to the AP, Stone also claimed in his statement that the radio show’s audio was garbled, he heard cross-talk from another radio show and that the audio of his remarks was cut off.

However, Stone told the New York Daily News that O’Kelly’s studio engineer uttered the racial slur on air.

“His studio engineer can very clearly be heard using the epithet after he cut my sound feed three times,” Stone told the Daily News in an email. “Why is it that everyone on the left must label anyone who disagrees with them as ‘a racist?’ … I despise racism!”

Listen to Stone’s interview below: