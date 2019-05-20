Roger Stone Gets Judge’s Permission To Judge Stripper Contest

Gotta pay off those crippling legal bills somehow, right?

Mother Jones reported that Roger Stone got permission on Friday from Judge Amy Berman Jackson to travel to the Pony strip club in Memphis, where he will judge the 2019 Exotic Dancer Invitationals in June.

The event’s Facebook page lists Stone as one of the contest’s “celebrity judges.”

“He’s been very open about his appreciation for beautiful women,” Jerry Westlund, the club owner, told Mother Jones.

Westlund said he’d be paying Stone an “educational stipend” for the gig.

Whatever the sum, Stone could probably use it: In April, he complained that he’d lost his home, insurance, and savings while fighting his criminal charges of witness tampering and obstruction in court.

“In the blink of an eye you can lose everything,” Stone lamented. “I have to pay everything I have to lawyers.”