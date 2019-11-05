Latest
RNC Trying To Jam Up Dems’ Phone Lines With Complaints About Impeachment Efforts

November 5, 2019 5:39 p.m.
The Republican National Committee has been paying for an effort to get thousands of people to call congressional Democrats en masse in an effort to tie up their phone lines with complaints about the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, a RNC spokesperson confirmed to TPM a New York Times report detailing the RNC’s phone campaign, which has led to approximately 11,000 callers flooding almost three dozen congressional Democrats’ offices with complaints.

According to the spokesperson, the RNC paid for a phone survey of thousands of voters that asked the participant if they wanted to contact their representative and tell them they opposed impeaching Trump. If the participant said “yes,” they would be connected to the representative’s office.

The calls are part of the RNC’s $2.3 million “Stop the Madness” campaign against impeachment.

“This has been a comprehensive response effort on the part of the RNC since late September and we’ve maintained steady pressure and momentum on vulnerable Democrats,” the spokesperson said.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
